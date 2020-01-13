Credits (CS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $427,922.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS, Kucoin and Gate.io. Credits has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $427,922.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Credits has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, WazirX, Tidex, COSS, CoinBene, Mercatox, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.