Critical Review: ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) & Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central European Media Enterprises has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ViacomCBS and Central European Media Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $14.51 billion 1.04 $1.96 billion $5.19 7.77 Central European Media Enterprises $703.91 million 1.61 $157.69 million N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Central European Media Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ViacomCBS and Central European Media Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 2 7 0 2.78 Central European Media Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViacomCBS currently has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.31%. Given ViacomCBS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than Central European Media Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and Central European Media Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 18.98% 44.13% 7.94% Central European Media Enterprises 17.97% 50.08% 8.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of ViacomCBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Central European Media Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Warner Media, LLC.

