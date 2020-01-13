Critical Survey: TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) vs. Hess Midstream Partners (OTCMKTS:HESM)

TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TransCoastal alerts:

22.7% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 67.1% of TransCoastal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TransCoastal has a beta of -1.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransCoastal and Hess Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hess Midstream Partners $662.40 million 2.04 $372.30 million $1.27 19.51

Hess Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TransCoastal.

Profitability

This table compares TransCoastal and Hess Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A Hess Midstream Partners 9.91% 2.53% 2.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TransCoastal and Hess Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCoastal 0 0 0 0 N/A Hess Midstream Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Hess Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream Partners is more favorable than TransCoastal.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners beats TransCoastal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransCoastal

TransCoastal Corporation, an energy development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It holds interests in approximately 100 acquired or divested wells; and 200 undeveloped locations covering an area of approximately 6000 acres of leased oil and gas property located primarily in the panhandle area of west Texas. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 370 million cubic feet per day approximately, including an aggregate compression capacity of 190 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 160 thousand barrels per day. The Processing and Storage segment operates Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TransCoastal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCoastal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.