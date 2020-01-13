CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0010

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $73,074.00 and $23.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,423,704 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.