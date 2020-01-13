Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.95

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 8624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crocs by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $11,171,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $3,045,000.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

