Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Down 56.6% in December

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 43,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,486,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,819,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter worth $2,043,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crossamerica Partners by 46.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 117,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

CAPL traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. 4,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,360. The firm has a market cap of $598.92 million, a P/E ratio of 158.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Crossamerica Partners has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $19.07.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Crossamerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

