Crown Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Crown has a total market cap of $951,049.00 and approximately $730.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,140.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.03265337 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00598070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,833,738 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Braziliex, CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

