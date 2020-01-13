CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Trading Down 10.7%

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares were down 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 187,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 135,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. CTD had a negative net margin of 614.02% and a negative return on equity of 293.55%.

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

