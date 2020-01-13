Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Trimmed by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after purchasing an additional 686,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 363,465 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.

Danaher stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.37 and its 200 day moving average is $142.84. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $103.98 and a 52-week high of $159.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.