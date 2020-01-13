Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Down 91.6% in December

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the December 15th total of 132,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after buying an additional 363,465 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 36.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 195,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 503,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,967,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.57. 2,248,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,489. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day moving average is $142.84. Danaher has a twelve month low of $103.98 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

