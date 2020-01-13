DATA (DTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,179.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. DATA has a market cap of $2.59 million and $36,179.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.02126713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00185548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00122518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, Huobi, IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

