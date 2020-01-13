DaTa eXchange Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $6,397.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.49 or 0.06038373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1,912.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00114730 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.