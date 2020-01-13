DATx (DATX) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. One DATx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Rfinex and HADAX. Over the last week, DATx has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $261,922.00 and $71,033.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATx

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HADAX, Rfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.