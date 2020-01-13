DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.0325

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $847,419.00 and $6,707.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000442 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,585,365 coins and its circulating supply is 26,074,830 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

