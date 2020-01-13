Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $59.51. 240,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,813. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

