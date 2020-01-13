Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Short Interest Update

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of DSSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.17. 442,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

