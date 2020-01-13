DigitalNote Market Capitalization Tops $4.22 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $8,317.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00721907 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001774 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

