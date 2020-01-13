Diligent Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after acquiring an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 658,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.70 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

