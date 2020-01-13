Diligent Investors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

PFE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,996. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

