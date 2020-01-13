Diligent Investors LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 454,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

