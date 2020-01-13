Diligent Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

