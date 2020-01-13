Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.66

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.66 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 2581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Diodes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $139,931.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,979.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $554,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,922,456.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,596. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Diodes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.