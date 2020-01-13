Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) Trading Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.70, 7,573 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 198,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares by 817.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter.

