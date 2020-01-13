Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $68.66, approximately 415 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4848 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 8.75% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

