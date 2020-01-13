DNB Asset Management AS Has $102.62 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 202.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $102,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after buying an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.66. 7,413,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

