DNB Asset Management AS Has $23.64 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 373.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,916 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.45. The company had a trading volume of 115,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The company has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

