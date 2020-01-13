DNB Asset Management AS Has $34.12 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,667 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $34,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,432 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 32.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 89.4% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $52.04. 13,600,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

