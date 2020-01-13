DNB Asset Management AS Has $45.62 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,191 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,776. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

