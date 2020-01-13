DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,692 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.4% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $143,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 335,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,449,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,517,000 after acquiring an additional 241,399 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.53. 339,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,042,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $55.70 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.24.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

