DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,563 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $59,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.27. 1,770,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,486. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.45.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

