DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 53,254 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,254 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 243.8% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $11.93. 1,011,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,586,548. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.