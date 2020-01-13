Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.06), with a volume of 175130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company has a market cap of $38.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.58.

About Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.