Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:D traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.