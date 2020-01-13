DPRating Market Cap Achieves $342,895.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Gate.io, BCEX and Hotbit. DPRating has a market capitalization of $342,895.00 and approximately $29,564.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.01970458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00122086 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating

DPRating can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit, Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

