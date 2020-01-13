DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Receives $133.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,938. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.34. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.52 and a 52 week high of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

