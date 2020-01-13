Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of .

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DUK. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $91.24. 2,845,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $97.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

