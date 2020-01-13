E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman Purchases 100 Shares

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 100 shares of E-L Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$815.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,688,690.

Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E-L Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 100 shares of E-L Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$795.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 100 shares of E-L Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$737.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,700.00.

Shares of TSE ELF traded up C$0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$811.39. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$794.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$760.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. E-L Financial Corp Ltd has a 12 month low of C$720.05 and a 12 month high of C$839.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported C$23.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$571.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that E-L Financial Corp Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.