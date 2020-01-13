E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.87 ($11.48).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.70 ($11.28) on Thursday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.40 and a 200 day moving average of €9.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

