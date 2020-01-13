E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.87 ($11.48).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.70 ($11.28) on Thursday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.40 and a 200 day moving average of €9.11.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

