ECC (ECC) Price Tops $0.0002

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One ECC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. ECC has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $4.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded 112.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00052522 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00078964 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,145.57 or 0.99913963 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00055805 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001517 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001246 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

