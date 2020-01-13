Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after buying an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after buying an additional 1,454,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after buying an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,923,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,694,000 after buying an additional 296,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

ECL stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $191.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

