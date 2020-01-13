Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ecolab by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.86. 20,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

