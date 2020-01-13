Edge Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Edge has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $21,614.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edge has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.49 or 0.06038373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1,912.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00114730 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Ethfinex, KuCoin, Gate.io, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

