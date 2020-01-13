Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.66

Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$8.66 ($6.14) and last traded at A$8.50 ($6.03), with a volume of 398248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$8.50 ($6.03).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $816.88 million and a PE ratio of 44.04.

In related news, insider Frederick (Fred) Bart bought 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.66 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.14 ($21,277.41).

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments.

