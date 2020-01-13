Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,575,504 shares worth $191,219,312. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.74. 2,164,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $138.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

