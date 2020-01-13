Elrond Hits Market Capitalization of $13.11 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $13.11 million and $2.11 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.02028525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00185782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00121473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,480,557,005 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

