Eminer (EM) Market Cap Hits $2.53 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Eminer has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $484,660.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Biki. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.02011435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00185587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,680,310 tokens. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

Buying and Selling Eminer

Eminer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Biki and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.