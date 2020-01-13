EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $21,398.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012203 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.02012079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00186976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT's total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens.

EOSDT's official website is eosdt.com. EOSDT's official message board is medium.com/equilibrium_eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

