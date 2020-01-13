Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

NYSE:EQC traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,661. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 84.50 and a current ratio of 84.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 339.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 60,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.