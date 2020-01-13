ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kuna. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.57 million and $47,607.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.01995631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00124139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

