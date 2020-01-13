Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Ergo token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $66,063.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ergo Token Profile

Ergo’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 10,567,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,521,576 tokens. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

